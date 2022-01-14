Listen to Zack Tabudlo’s English-language cover of Billkin’s upbeat single ‘IXO’

Filipino singer-songwriter Zack Tabudlo has shared an English-language cover of Thai actor and musician Billkin’s most recent single, ‘I ไม่ O [IXO]’.

The cover, titled ‘I Do Not’, was issued yesterday (January 14) via Tabudlo’s YouTube channel.

While Billkin’s ‘IXO’ – released in September last year – sees the Thai singer put himself in the shoes of a man hopelessly in love with a girl who doesn’t know, Tabudlo adds a wry sense of self-awareness as he delivers lyrics like “My happiness comes from / Looking at you everyday / But baby between us, I don’t know if you know me yet”.

He continues, “I’ll just treasure you and your beauty inside my heart / I know it’s my fault that I don’t have any guts / I want to tell you how I feel”.

Watch Zack Tabudlo’s ‘I Do Not’ below.

Tabudlo and Billkin recently collaborated together at the live-streamed BYE 2021 concert, which was held on New Year’s Eve. The duo performed Tabudlo’s song ‘Give Me Your Forever’ virtually, with Tabudlo performing in a dark room lit by moody pink lights as Billkin joined him from a separate recording studio.

Tabudlo recently released the single ‘HATDOG’ featuring James Reid on New Year’s Day, following the release of the romantic single ‘Pano’ from his album ‘Episodes’ on December 6.

Tabudlo will embark on an eight-leg US tour in April alongside rock band December Avenue. Meanwhile, the 22-year-old Billkin – real name Putthipong Assaratanakul – was named one of Thailand’s most-streamed local artists on Spotify last year.