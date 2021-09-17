Listen to Zack Tabudlo’s lovestruck new single ‘Habang Buhay’

Filipino singer-songwriter Zack Tabudlo has shared the lovestruck new single ‘Habang Buhay’.

The track adds to a string of singles Tabudlo has released via Island Records Philippines this year, including ‘Iyong Iyo’, ‘Elizabeth’, ‘Binibini’ and ‘Hindi Ko Kaya’.

Watch the animated lyric video for ‘Habang Buhay’ here:

“Izza frank I can’t keep you all waiting for too long. Thank you kasi hinintay niyo ang [because you waited for] ‘Habang Buhay’,” he told fans on Instagram.

Tabudlo’s latest single came as a surprise for fans, as he had recently postponed another release titled ‘Ba’t Ganto Ang Pag-Ibig’, which he announced in early September and was initially due for release today.

“Things have been pretty intense and crazy lately and I don’t think the timing is right,” he said in a post on Instagram on Tuesday (September 14).

“So, I wanted to let you know that I’ve decided to postpone the release of ‘Ba’t Ganto Ang Pag-Ibig’. Thank you so much for everyone who showed love even before its release.”

Last month, Tabudlo shared a solo guitar cover of IAXE’s OPM classic ‘Ako’y Sa Iyo, Ika’y Sa Akin’. In July, he dropped a poignant music video for ‘Hindi Ko Kaya’ featuring Charlie Dizon and Paulo Avelino.

That music video came a month after he collaborated with British singer-songwriter James TW on an English version of his 2020 hit song ‘Binibini’.