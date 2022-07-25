Listen to Zack Tabudlo’s new retro-tinged love song, ‘Yakap’

Filipino singer-songwriter Zack Tabudlo has released his first single as a Republic Records Philippines artist, the retro-tinged love song ‘Yakap’.

Released on all streaming platforms on July 22, ‘Yakap’ sees Tabudlo crooning in Tagalog, “Bakit ba ako nanghihina / tuwing nababanggit ka / Ang puso’y nagwawala”: “Why do I feel weak / Every time you’re mentioned / This heart is wavering” to the sound of retro-influenced synths and percussions.

Listen to Zack Tabudlo’s ‘Yakap’ below.

‘Yakap’ is the third solo single Tabudlo has released so far this year following April’s ‘As You Are’ – the 20-year-old singer’s first English-language single – and the track ‘Asan Ka Na Ba’, which was released in March. Tabudlo also released three collaborations this year: ‘HATDOG’ with James Reid, ‘Give Me Your Forever’ with Thai actor-singer Billkin and ‘Iba’ with Moira dela Torre.

Tabudlo was officially announced as one of the artists on the label’s roster earlier this month alongside Darren Espanto, Justin Vasquez, Elha and CHNDTR. Tabudlo released his debut album ‘Episode’ last year through Universal Music imprint Island Records Philippines, which UMG launched in the country in 2020. He recently embarked on a U.S. tour in support of the record.

He also topped Billboard’s new weekly Hits of the World chart in the Philippines earlier this year upon its launch with his track ‘Pano’. Tabudlo also took the second spot on the chart with his single ‘Habang Buhay’, leaving NIKI’s ‘Every Summertime’ to take the third spot.