Listen to ZAYN’s emotive single ‘Better’ from upcoming new album

Zayn Malik has today released a new single and video – you can listen to ‘Better’ below.

Co-written by the former One Direction singer, the new single under his ZAYN moniker is the first from his upcoming new album which, according to a statement, is said to be “his most personal project to date.”

A statement about the new album added: “With total creative reign on his third album, ZAYN is making the music he has always wanted to.”

The video, which you can watch below, has been directed by Ryan Hope who had previously directed Malik’s ‘iT’s YoU’ video, which earned over 3.5 billion views on YouTube.

The song, which sees Malik heading in a mellower new R&B direction, is his first new music since 2018’s ‘Icarus Falls’.

In a four-star review of that, NME said: “A 27-track mosaic to be poured over time and again, ‘Icarus Falls’ is the pop star cementing himself in the echelon of stardom.”

Speaking of ‘Icarus Falls‘ following its completion, Zayn said: “It’s a bit different to my last record in terms of it’s matured, [I’ve] got a bit older. I didn’t know what was going on for a while. I was just putting out a record and not really being as prominent as I wanted to be.”

Yesterday (September 24), it was announced Malik has become a father after welcoming a daughter with his girlfriend, US model Gigi Hadid.

Announcing her birth on Twitter, the 27-year-old singer shared a black and white photo of the baby’s hand clutching his finger.

He wrote alongside the image: “Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful. To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task.

“The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x.”