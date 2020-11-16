Listen to Zild’s new track, ‘Ibang Planeta’

Zild Benitez has released a new song titled ‘Ibang Planeta’.

The track, which means ‘Another Planet’ in Filipino, was written by acclaimed Filipino songwriter Dan Tañedo for the 11th edition of ‘Himig Handog’. Listen to the electropop tune below.

Upon the track’s release on November 13, the IV Of Spades frontman took to Twitter and said: “[I] often find it uncomfortable to sing someone else’s song but [I] think it’s okay not to take things seriously sometimes”.

The ‘Himig Handog’ album, out now on streaming, is a compilation of songs written for the 11th annual songwriting competition, Himig. The rest of the album features songs performed by Zephanie, KZ Tandigan and Moira dela Torre.

‘Ibang Planeta’ is also Zild’s first new track since the release of his debut album, ‘Homework Machine’, earlier this year.

In other news, Zild is scheduled to perform for a virtual fundraising concert on November 27 to raise funds for citizens who have been affected by the recent wave of back-to-back typhoons in the Philippines.

The concert, dubbed Balcony Entertainment Fundraiser, will also feature artists such as Rico Blanco, Ebe Dancel, Maris Racal, Top Suzara and more. The event will be free to view, although donations are encouraged.

Funds raised from the concert will go towards citizens as well as the rebuilding of the country’s agriculture, which has reportedly sustained over P2billion in damages.