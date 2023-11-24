Listen to Twenty One Pilots’ new “cosy” 10 hour mix of songs

Twenty One Pilots have ushered in the holiday season with a “cosy”, new 10 hour mix of reworked tracks from their back catalogue.

The seamless mix of music incorporates gentle arrangements of songs across the band’s five studio albums, from hits including ‘Stressed Out’ and ‘Tear In My Heart’ from 2015’s ‘Blurryface’, to deeper cuts, including ‘Trees’ from 2013’s ‘Vessel’.

Set to the looping mix is a Yule Log-inspired animated visual, depicting the band’s mascot, Ned, sleeping on an armchair beside a fireplace. Small, random events take place across the 10-hour visual, such as the band’s music videos, including those of ‘Chlorine’ and ‘Jumpsuit’, playing on the computer monitor on the right side of the frame.

More eagle-eyed fans have spotted messages written on notes pasted on the wall beside the monitor, which have yet to be deciphered.

Watch the video, entitled ‘Ned’s Cozy Fireplace’, below:

The new mix is the band’s latest release following the album cycle supporting their 2021 full-length, ‘Scaled and Icy’, which concluded on New Year’s day this year. In a statement posted to Instagram, frontman Tyler Joseph stated that though ‘Scaled and Icy’ was produced against the uncertainty of performing live, the songs gained their fullest form when they finally returned to touring.

“71 shows and 14 countries later, ‘Scaled And Icy’ became something different,” he wrote. “The lyrics meant something different, something more, the colours found their purpose, the chords rubbed together differently. The record came to life. It was confirmed: this band and these specific songs needed live music.”

Earlier this year, the duo performed a “new song” during a livestream celebrating the 10th anniversary of their 2013 full-length ‘Vessel’, which ultimately could not be heard by viewers. A month later, they released a vinyl box set of ‘Vessel’, which included live tracks and cuts from an early, self-released LP, ‘Regional at Best’. In April, they also released their live taping for MTV’s Unplugged series as an album.

In 2021, they celebrated the release of ‘Scaled and Icy’ with a live streamed concert broadcasted from the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio. It featured scripted portions, elaborate set designs, and choreographed dance routines. The show earned five stars from NME’s Ali Shutler.

“Taking all the lessons learnt from fifteen months of virtual gigs, they’ve served up one of the most forward-thinking shows that’ve been attempted in over a year,” Shutler wrote. “And with the return of proper live shows imminent, the only question remaining is what Twenty One Pilots’ next trick will be. This is going to be very hard to top.”