Jessie Reyez has released two new songs, ‘Sugar At Night’ and ‘No One’s In The Room’ – scroll down the page to listen to them now.

The Colombian-Canadian musician shared the tracks as part of a surprise extended version of her debut album ‘Before Love Came To Kill Us’, which was released earlier this year.

On ’No One’s In The Room’, Reyez sings of, “Being told I’m not enough/Being told ‘Go find the one and sit and wait for death to come‘”. In the song’s chorus, she considers her own identity, asking: “Who am I when no one’s in the room?”

Advertisement

That track is accompanied by an Emma Higgins-directed music video, which sees Reyez attend a church service. Half-way through, the singer recreates John Everett Millais’ painting Ophelia. Watch it below.

In the video description, the star wrote: “Months ago, I felt like I started questioning who I was, if I’m living the life I’m supposed to and what’s keeping me from it. ‘No One’s In The Room’ is a song about consciousness and life purpose.”

Meanwhile, ‘Sugar At Night’ hears Reyez compare someone to eating sweets before bed. “You just fuck up my sleep,” she sings. “You always take away my smile/You always fuck up my dreams.” Listen to it below.

Advertisement

Upon its release in March, NME gave ‘Before Love Came To Kill Us’ four stars out of five. “For the most part, ‘Before Love Came To Kill Us’ is a beautiful, heart-wrenching debut that sees its creator come good on her early promise,” the review read. “As Reyez half-raps on ‘Deaf’: “I’m taking everything I came for/I ain’t fucking asking.” Only a fool would bet against her.”

Speaking to NME for a Big Read cover story in April, Reyez spoke about how Amy Winehouse had helped her overcome depression. “It’s difficult when you’re a teenager and you’re going through depression,” Reyez said.

“The first time you get your heart broken you feel like it’s the end of the world. It’s almost like it’s the first time you feel physical pain from something you can’t see. That’s a mind fuck.

“When I heard Amy, I heard my pain in her voice and it just made me feel less alone.”