Listen to two previously unreleased The War On Drugs songs

The War On Drugs have shared two previously unreleased songs, ‘Oceans Of Darkness’ and ‘Slow Ghost’ – scroll down the page to listen to them now.

The tracks have been given an official release as part of a new deluxe edition of ‘I Don’t Live Here Anymore’, which was originally released last year.

Both tracks were cut from the original tracklist, but now have arrived on streaming services for the first time. They are also available as part of a limited edition seven-inch and a cassette tape version of the album.

‘Oceans Of Darkness’ is a driving, bright song that finds frontman Adam Granduciel singing: “I was tired of waiting / Pulling along / Feeling misunderstood / When I throw it away / Into these oceans of darkness / Come pulling me back for good.” ‘Slow Ghost’, meanwhile, takes a slower, softer form, Granduciel singing gently over melancholy guitar melodies. You can listen to both tracks below.

While both tracks have never been released to the public before, they have been performed live multiple times. Notably, the band performed a stripped-back version of ‘Oceans of Darkness’ – then known by the title ‘Ocean of Darkness’ – on a virtual performance for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

In a five-star review of ‘I Don’t Live Here Anymore’, NME said: “Some lose sight of their heart and soul on the route to global stardom – others take it in their stride. Granduciel recently told NME that ‘music should be filled with wonder’, and there’s magic everywhere you look on this triumph of an album.”

The band released three singles from the album: ‘Living Proof’, the title track and ‘Change’. They promoted the title track by performing it on both The Ellen DeGeneres Show and their NPR Tiny Desk Concert, as well as having Granduciel discuss the song during an episode of the podcast Song Exploder.