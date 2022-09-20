Little Dragon have collaborated with JID on new song ‘Stay’, the first track on their new EP ‘Opening The Door’. Check it out below.

The new song from the Swedish pop group and the Atlanta rapper is a breezy, funk-tinged track and follows previous single ‘Frisco’, marking the band’s first new material since 2021 EP ‘Drifting Out’.

“Opening the door to hope, optimism, dancing without a care, to every fragile heart, to peace and love,” the band wrote on Instagram with a snippet of the song. JID commented: “Ayyyy this is amazing!!! Love u guys.”

Listen to ‘Stay’ featuring JID below.

Speaking in a press release, Little Dragon explained how the collaboration came about. “We found out JID was a fan of our music and so started listening to his. The feeling quickly became mutual. His writing and singing is so sharp and creative we had to ask him to be on a track!”

Singer Yukimi Nagano took to Instagram earlier this week to thank fans for their support of the new three-track EP. “Thank you all so much for all the love. We are so happy to finally share some more new music with you guys, and this is just the beginning,” she said.

JID released new album ‘The Forever Story’ in August this year, which featured tracks alongside 21 Savage and Baby Tate, Lil Durk, Ari Lennox, Lil Wayne and more.

The rapper also recently joined the line-up for this year’s Listen Out in Australia, following the removal of Polo G from the music festival’s bill last week.

In a three-star review of Little Dragon’s 2020 album, ‘New Me, Same Us’, NME said the group found “creative harmony on their sixth album, with dazzling, unhinged moments that are worth fighting over – but a frustrating complacency, too.”

It continued: “Little Dragon might have found some much-needed harmony after periods of inner-turmoil, but despite the dazzling moments, ‘New Me, Same Us’ is proof that a realigned vision can come with the price of complacency.