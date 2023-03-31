Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards shares update on new solo music

Little Mix‘s Perrie Edwards has announced that she is working on new solo music, but has “no deadline” set on when it’ll be released.

Edwards was a part of the multi-platinum award-winning girl group, who are currently “taking a break” since last year.

Prior to Little Mix’s hiatus, Jesy Nelson left the group and embarked on her own solo career, releasing the Nicki Minaj-assisted ‘Boyz’ that sparked some online controversy.

The remaining girls – Leigh-Ann Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall – have all done a solo project. Pinnock was a protagonist in the Christmas movie Boxing Day and has since signed to Warner Records. Thirlwall recently signed a global deal with RCA Records after penning songs for the likes of TWICE (‘First Time’), Iggy Azalea and Britney Spears (‘Pretty Girls’).

In a new interview with Grazia UK, Edwards has said that she “doesn’t “have a set timeline” for her solo material”.

“My label [Columbia Records] have told me to just go with the flow and enjoy discovering what my sound is going to be,” she said. “The fact there’s no deadline in my life just makes me the happiest person. I feel so lucky to just be having fun.”

The Tyne And Wear singer also reflected on her time in Little Mix, saying, “our life was mapped out about three years in advance sometimes. Now, it’s so much more freeing for all of us.”

Frequent collaborator, singer-songwriter KAMILLE told the Official Charts Company last year that she is working on music with Edwards alongside Fred again… and Steve Mac (Ed Sheeran, Rita Ora).

Talking about working across all of the solo music produced by Little Mix members, she added: “The best thing right now is that we’re having fun discovering. Hearing their voices on stuff you wouldn’t typically hear it on is just sending me.”

Edwards also revealed that she wanted Little Mix to make a pop–punk album before their break.