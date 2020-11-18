Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson taking extended break from group due to “private medical reasons”

Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson is taking an extended break from the group due to “private medical reasons”, it has been confirmed.

Nelson wasn’t present during the final of the pop group’s talent show Little Mix: The Search earlier this month, and didn’t take part in their hosting of the recent MTV European Music Awards on November 8 either.

In a statement issued via their publicist Simon Jones last night (November 17), the group confirmed that Nelson is taking time away.

“Jesy is having extended time off from Little Mix for private medical reasons,” the statement reads.

Little Mix Statement: Jesy is having extended time off from Little Mix for private medical reasons. We will not be issuing any further comment currently and ask media to please respect her privacy at this time. — Simon Jones (@simonjonespr) November 17, 2020

“We will not be issuing any further comment currently and ask media to please respect her privacy at this time.”

Nelson, along with her bandmates Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall, formed Little Mix during the eighth series of The X-Factor in 2011, which the group went on to win in December of that year.

Little Mix’s most recent album, ‘Confetti’, was released earlier this month and is the follow-up to 2018’s ‘LM5’.

Back in August, Little Mix were among the acts to support an urgent call to speak out against racism and intolerance.

The #NoSilenceInMusic open letter was also signed by the likes of The 1975, Yungblud and Mabel.