Little Simz announces new album ‘NO THANK YOU’

Little Simz has confirmed that a new album, ‘NO THANK YOU’, is on the way.

The rapper will follow-up her Mercury Prize-winning fourth album, 2021’s ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert‘, with another record. At the time of writing there is no confirmed release date, however, fans can already pre-save the album on streaming services.

Simz – real name Simbi Ajikawo – made the announcement on social media with a short clip of typed-out aphorisms.

Advertisement

“Emotion is energy in motion / honour your truth and feelings / eradicate fear / boundaries are important,” were written on separate lines before the album’s title was revealed.

NO THANK YOU, An Album By Little Simz Pre-save https://t.co/pB5O1Xx9NK Ready up.. pic.twitter.com/qFSwZUAO1c — Little Simz (@LittleSimz) December 6, 2022

It’s not known if Simz has collaborated with the multiple award-winning producer and longtime friend Inflo (SAULT) again for album number five.

In October Simz fought off competition from fellow Mercury Prize favourites Self Esteem and Wet Leg at a live ceremony at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith.

Accepting the trophy, the musician and actor said: “Wow, I’m very, very overwhelmed. I’m very grateful, glory to God. God thank you so much.”

She also paid tribute to producer Inflo who worked on the album (he also produced her Mercury Prize-nominated third album, 2019’s ‘GREY Area’) and said there were times in the studio when “I didn’t know if I was gonna finish this record”.

Advertisement

“I was feeling all the emotions and really going through it and he [producer Inflo] stuck by me and pushed me to deliver this album for you guys,” she added.

The rapper performed a live rendition of ‘How Did You Get Here’ and got up for a second time to sing the track after accepting the award.

Simz has continued her winning streak in 2022. Last week she was joint winner with Knucks for MOBO Awards’ Album Of The Year (for ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert‘ and ‘Alpha Pace’, respectively).

Earlier in 2022 the rapper won, somewhat controversially, the BRIT award for Best New Artist despite ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’ being her fourth album.