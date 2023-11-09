Little Simz calls for moment of silence for people of Palestine as she kicks off 2023 UK tour

Little Simz held a moment of silence for the people of Palestine during the first show of her UK tour in Manchester on Tuesday night (November 7).

The current conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas has been going on since Hamas launched an attack on October 7 that killed 1,400 Israelis. Israel’s retaliatory attacks have claimed the lives of at least 10,812 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s health ministry.

Now, the rapper took a moment during the gig at the O2 Victoria Warehouse to pay respect to those who died in the conflict. “I wanna take the time, if we can, to have a moment of silence for the people of Palestine please?” she is heard asking in fan-filmed footage. The crowd are later shown chanting “FREE PALESTINE!”

The show was the first in Simz’s current run of UK shows in support of her album ‘NO THANK YOU’, which came out late last year.

Check out the setlist and more footage of the gig below:

Little Simz absolutely killed it last night pic.twitter.com/0LoogTwcc5 — Stress Pie 𓆏 (@Vitamiin_R) November 8, 2023

little simz made the vic warehouse trek well worth it. unreal ! pic.twitter.com/LXstNgKFG6 — ⚡️gaby (@mirrortomirr0r) November 6, 2023

Rah, Little Simz is the best in the game right now – absolute 🐐 pic.twitter.com/QyO5mULi9N — Oli Hope (@ItsJustOlisWork) November 6, 2023

⁦@LittleSimz⁩ at Victoria Warehouse was next level, an absolute superstar. Referring to Manchester as ‘Manny’ though is a red card offence in my book pic.twitter.com/AEOHxQ9B9k — Joseph McKenna (@McKenna_J) November 5, 2023

Setlist (via Setlist.fm):

‘Silhouette’

‘No Merci’

‘Two Worlds Apart’

‘I Love You, I Hate You’

‘X’

‘Heart On Fire’

‘might bang, might not’

‘101 FM’

‘Venom’

‘Introvert’

‘Moving Alone’

‘Gorilla’

‘Point And Kill’

‘Fear No Man’

‘Protect My Energy’

‘Selfish’

‘Angel’

‘Broken’

‘Who Even Cares’

‘Woman’

Little Simz will be performing at London’s Alexandra Palace tomorrow night (November 10) – tickets can be found here.

Meanwhile, Sleater-Kinney’s Carrie Brownstein called for a ceasefire and “Palestinian liberation” during a live show in London last night (November 8).

Speaking directly to the audience mid-way through the show, Carrie Brownstein highlighted the ongoing developments across the Middle East, stating (via Clash): “We want a ceasefire and we want Palestinian liberation and we want peace.”

She continued, urging those in the room to make an active push for “what is right”, stating: “There’s not much we can say right now except that there’s a lot going on, and this is the only chance we have… we’re so fucking lucky to be here, to be alive, so please fight with all your heart for what is right.”