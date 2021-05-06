Listen to Little Simz’ soulful new single ‘Woman’ featuring Cleo Sol

Little Simz has shared a new track called ‘Woman’ – you can listen to it below.

The song, which also features Cleo Sol, is the second to be showcased off the London rapper’s upcoming fourth album, ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’.

Following on from the politically charged ‘Introvert’, Simz’ latest single is described as “a soulful love letter to women around the world”.

Advertisement

“I love it when I see women doing their thing and looking flawless; I’m here for that!” she explained. “It’s empowering, it’s inspiring; I wanted to say thank you and I wanted to celebrate them.”

The rapper has also made her directorial debut with the extravagant ‘Woman’ video. Filmed in a lavish country manor, the clip contains cameos from “unapologetically powerful women” such as Jourdan Dunn, Joy Crookes and Denai Moore.

According to a press release, each cast member – including Simz’s cousins Paij and Caroline – has personal significance to the rapper.

Little Simz previously said ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’ was written largely in lockdown (in London and later Berlin), and that it explores her difficulty in opening up about her personal life in an industry where everyone is expected to be “an extrovert”. It will be released September 3 via AGE 101.

Advertisement

She added: “I wanted to just let people know like, yo, I’m actually this way inclined…being this introverted person that has all these crazy thoughts and ideas and theories in my head and not always feeling like I’m able to express it if it’s not through my art.”

You can see the full tracklist below, and pre-order/pre-save the record here.

1. ‘Introvert’

2. ‘Woman’ ft. Cleo Sol

3. ‘Two Worlds Apart’

4. ‘I Love You, I Hate You’

5. ‘Little Q Pt 1 (Interlude)’

6. ‘Little Q Pt 2’

7. ‘Gems (Interlude)’

8. ‘Speed’

9. ‘Standing Ovation’

10. ‘I See You’

11. ‘The Rapper That Came to Tea (Interlude)’

12. ‘Rollin Stone’

13. ‘Protect My Energy’

14. ‘Never Make Promises (Interlude)’

15. ‘Point and Kill’ ft. Obongjayar

16. ‘Fear No Man’

17. ‘The Garden (Interlude)’

18. ‘How Did You Get Here’

19. ‘Miss Understood’