Little Simz returns with searing political anthem ‘Introvert’

Little Simz is back with her first new music since 2019 – watch the epic music video for ‘Introvert’ below.

The Salomon Ligthelm-directed video sees Simz (real name Simbi Ajikawo) rap and move expressively with a dance troupe inside London’s Natural History Museum. Spliced with it are archived shots of the civil rights movement, Black men being chased by police, and what appears to be old spools of Simz’ family home videos, among other images.

‘Introvert’, the lead single from Simz’ forthcoming album ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert‘, hears the rapper make bold political statements over sweeping orchestrals on identity, race, oppression and more. “Man, it’s like they can’t sleep until our spirit is crushed”, she raps at one point, adding: “I’m not into politics but I know it’s dark times/ Hearts of the world still living in apartheid.”

Advertisement

Watch the video below:

With the new single comes the tracklist for ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’:

01. ‘Introvert’

02. ‘Woman’ ft. Cleo Sol

03. ‘Two Worlds Apart’

04. ‘I Love You, I Hate You’

05. ‘Little Q Pt 1’ (Interlude)

06. ‘Little Q Pt 2’

07. ‘Gems’ (Interlude)

08. ‘Speed’

09. ‘Standing Ovation’

10. ‘I See You’

11. ‘The Rapper That Came To Tea’ (Interlude)

12. ‘Rollin Stone’

13. ‘Protect My Energy’

14. ‘Never Make Promises’ (Interlude)

15. ‘Point And Kill’ ft. Obongjayar

16. ‘Fear No Man’

17. ‘The Garden’ (Interlude)

18. ‘How Did You Get Here’

19. ‘Miss Understood’

In an interview with The Observer, Ajikawo revealed that she addresses personal issues – including a distanced relationship with her father and a relationship – on her new record. The album also explores her difficulty in opening up about her personal life in an industry where everyone is expected to be “an extrovert”.

Simz said: “When it comes to business and my work, I’m not shy at all, I don’t hold back with that. I’m very serious and direct, but other stuff sometimes…”

Advertisement

‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’ which is co-produced by Inflo, who worked on her last album, the Mercury Music Prize-nominated ‘GREY Area‘ (2019), is released on September 3 via Age 101. It’s available to pre-order now.