Little Simz reworks her track ‘Venom’ for the new ‘Venom’ movie soundtrack

Little Simz has shared a remixed version of her 2019 track ‘Venom’ which has been created for the upcoming Venom sequel.

The original version of ‘Venom’ was released in 2019 as part of Drake’s soundtrack for the Netflix show Top Boy.

Now, ahead of the release of Tom Hardy‘s Venom: Let There Be Carnage next week (October 15), Simz has reworked the track for an appearance in the film, and the new version is now available on streaming services.

According to the new film’s director Andy Serkis, it was noted hip-hop fan Hardy’s personal decision to get Simz involved in the soundtrack, and it was he who reached out to make the remix happen.

He told Uproxx: “She actually had made a song, unbeknownst to her, called ‘Venom’ that connected very much with the first movie. And so Tom got in touch with her and that song became sort of the focus [of the scene].”

Listen to Little Simz’ new version of ‘Venom’ below:

Elsewhere on the Venom: Let There Be Carnage soundtrack, Eminem has teamed up with Skylar Grey, Polo G and Mozzy for new track ‘Last One Standing’.

Ahead of the film’s release the first reviews for the Tom Hardy-fronted Marvel sequel have come in, and the results are mixed.

The film, which is co-written by Hardy and directed by Andy Serkis, sees Hardy’s antihero and alien symbiote Venom square off against a new villain, Woody Harrelson’s serial killer Cletus Kasady.

In its two-star review, The Guardian labelled the film “an admirably light-hearted but utterly disposable sequel”.

Little Simz, meanwhile, released her latest album ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’ last month. A five-star NME review of the album said: “Little Simz has ferocious energy on this album, a relentlessness that she must get everything in her head out now. It feels like she is closing the volume to a book, the last chapter in it written and filed.

“With ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’, Little Simz has crafted a near-perfect album that will exist as a marker for future generations to try and attain; it’s not hyperbole to suggest that this canonises her work forever, elating her to be one of the greats.”