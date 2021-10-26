Little Simz shares new video for ‘I Love You, I Hate You’

Little Simz has shared a new video for her ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’ standout ‘I Love You, I Hate You’.

The raw, vulnerable song – released as a single back in July – sees Simz addressing her absent father, rapping: “Hard to not carry these feelings even on my best days / Never thought my parent would give me my first heartbreak.”

The accompanying video, directed by Jeremy Ngatho Cole, visually represents many of the sentiments expressed on the track. It opens with a young man sitting at a table, looking distressed while those around him paint.

Later on, a young woman is seated at a table with an older man – presumably her father – the table stretching further, the distance between them growing over time. Watch the emotive video below:

‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’ arrived early last month. A five-star NME review of the album said: “Little Simz has ferocious energy on this album, a relentlessness that she must get everything in her head out now. It feels like she is closing the volume to a book, the last chapter in it written and filed.

“With ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’, Little Simz has crafted a near-perfect album that will exist as a marker for future generations to try and attain; it’s not hyperbole to suggest that this canonises her work forever, elating her to be one of the greats.”