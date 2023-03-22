Live Nation acquires majority interest in Hong Kong’s Clockenflap festival

Live Nation has announced that it has acquired majority interest in Hong Kong event organiser Clockenflap and its Clockenflap Festival and Clockenflap Presents brands.

Announced today (March 22) via a press release, Live Nation has confirmed that despite the acquisition, the original Clockenflap team “will continue to curate, manage and produce its festivals and events”, adding that the Clockenflap team will have “access to Live Nation’s unparalleled festival portfolio and resources”.

Clockenflap’s co-founder and music director Justin Sweeting said of the partnership with Live Nation in a press statement: “The Live Nation team share our vision for Clockenflap being one of the best city festivals in the world, and with Live Nation’s support and resources, I’m excited for the future of the festival.”

Sweeting’s partner and Clockenflap co-founder Mike Hill added: “Over the last 15 years we have grown Clockenflap into a world-class three-day festival. By joining forces with the global leaders in entertainment, Live Nation, we can continue to grow the festival and expand our event activities in Hong Kong and regionally.”

Live Nation Asia Pacific’s president Roger Field said of the partnership: “Partnering with Clockenflap further demonstrates that Live Nation is committed to bringing world-class festivals and live entertainment experiences to Hong Kong fans. Our team is dedicated to supporting Mike, Justin and their team’s exceptional skills and capabilities, and through Live Nation’s global network we will enhance and grow the Clockenflap brand and deliver new and exciting live opportunities to the region.”

Clockenflap Festival made its return earlier this month after more than three years away due to the coronavirus pandemic. The latest edition was headlined by the likes of the Arctic Monkeys, Phoenix and the Wu-Tang Clan.

Following its successful return, the festival has confirmed that it will return for a second run later this year from December 1 until December 3, though a lineup has yet to be announced. Tickets and performance information are expected to be announced in the coming months.

Lia Savillo said in a four-star review of Clockenflap Festival 2023 for NME: “The mix of an amazing line-up with a crowd yearning for a good time truly made Clockenflap 2023 a success, and what felt like a start of Hong Kong’s post-pandemic renaissance.”