Live Nation is expanding into the Philippines

Entertainment promotion titan Live Nation has announced its expansion into the Philippines.

Live Nation announced on Monday (April 25) that it has launched in the country with the acquisition of Philippine concert promoter Music Management International (MMI).

MMI CEO and founder Rhiza Pascua has been appointed as managing director of Live Nation Philippines. She said in a press release: “Through the launch of Live Nation Philippines, the sky’s the limit, and we look forward to bringing even more of the globe’s biggest stars and connecting fans with the artists they love and the magic of live.”

Advertisement

MMI and Live Nation have co-promoted shows in the Philippines in the past – including concerts by Green Day and Billie Eilish that were scrapped due to the pandemic. Both companies have worked together on shows by Backstreet Boys, U2, Why Don’t We, Troye Sivan and Maroon 5 among others.

MMI has long been considered to be one of the top concert promoters in the Philippines since its founding in the ’90s, having put on shows by the likes of Madonna, Coldplay, Harry Styles, Bruno Mars, Dua Lipa and more.

Live Nation, on the other hand – which has established a presence in Asia, with offices and events in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Taiwan, Japan and more – had pre-pandemic promoted shows by BLACKPINK, The Weeknd, BTS, John Mayer and more.

Live Nation’s expansion into the Philippines should open the door to yet more international artists touring the country. This year, the Philippines will welcome a number of international performers for concerts, including Avril Lavigne, All Time Low, The Maine, Boys Like Girls, Russ and Alanis Morissette.