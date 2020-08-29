Live Nation postpones German arena gig experiment after coronavirus spike

Live Nation has postponed an arena gig in Germany next week due to a new spike of coronavirus cases.

The gig, announced earlier this month, was set to see Bryan Adams playing to 7,000+ people at Düsseldorf’s Merkur Spiel-Arena on September 4.

The show came as part of a ‘Give Live A Chance’ gig, which would’ve been the largest gig since the pandemic began, and is now being rearranged for “late autumn.”

Upon the announcement of the gig, Live Nation claimed that the 66,000 capacity of the arena would be pared down to just 12,000, with audience members sitting 1.5 meters away from one another. Audience members would also have to wear masks the entire time they’re in the stadium.

The UK is currently hosting a month of socially distanced gigs in Newcastle at the purpose-built Virgin Money Unity Arena. It comes after Frank Turner played the UK’s first government-backed socially distanced gig in Clapham last month.

Reviewing the opening of the Newcastle arena, which was headlined by Sam Fender, NME wrote: “Fans watch in groups of five from 500 individual platforms set metres apart – the venue has been specially created to bring a bit of joy back into our lives.”

Speaking following the show, Fender told NME: “I’m so proud of it. I’m proud that it’s our region that’s done it and proud that it’s the Geordies that are the trailblazers. I hope that it can keep going because people are dying for live music and I’m happy to play in whatever capacity we possibly can until this all blows over.”