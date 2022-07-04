Live Nation Philippines to take “legal action” over unauthorised selling of SEVENTEEN in Manila concert tickets

Promoter Live Nation Philippines has announced that it will be taking “legal action” over the alleged unauthorised selling of tickets for SEVENTEEN‘s upcoming concert in Manila.

In a statement posted to their social media channels on July 2, the concert promoter wrote: “It is unfortunate that we have received confirmed reports of unauthorised and therefore illegal selling of tickets for the ‘SEVENTEEN World Tour [Be The Sun]’ concert. Live Nation Philippines does not authorise anyone other than our official ticketing outlets for the selling of tickets.”

Live Nation Philippines then promises legal action against “a certain Shai Solita and her cohorts” that it states are “behind these illegal acts”. The promoter did not expand on what its planned course of “appropriate legal actions” entails.

The stern warning was largely met with scepticism by netizens, who also called for the promoter to show greater transparency by disclosing both the legal actions being taken and how the illegal tickets entered the market in the first place.

It is currently unclear how the accused party has obtained tickets to the concert ahead of its pre-sale on July 12, nor where the tickets are allegedly being re-sold. General passes will only be made available on July 14.

NME has reached out to Live Nation Philippines for comment.

The Asian leg of the 2022 ‘Be The Sun’ world tour will kick off in Indonesia this September, before heading to Thailand, the Philippines and Singapore the following month. The announcement of the Asian leg came a month after SEVENTEEN unveiled details for their 2022 South Korean and North American tour that will see them play two concerts in Seoul in June before performing in 12 different cities across the US and Canada from August to September.

The 13-member K-pop act have announced a repackaged version of their May album ‘Face The Sun’, due out on July 18 at 6pm KST, titled ‘Sector 17’. Further details on the release such as its title track and new B-sides are expected at a later date. ‘Face The Sun’ was the boyband’s first domestic release of 2022, and was preceded by the pre-release single ‘Darl+ing’ in April.

‘Face The Sun’, first released in late May, received a four-star review from NME‘s Abby Webster, who wrote: “Now entering their eighth year, SEVENTEEN’s expressed interest is straying off that beaten path. This close to the “pop star” stratosphere (however cringe they might find that notion), stagnation isn’t an option.”