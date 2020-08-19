All the livestreams by Asian artists and festivals to catch in 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic rages on, but that doesn’t mean music is dead. Here’s how you can catch your favourite Asian artists online this year, whether it’s in a livestream they’ve pulled together or a massive virtual event organised by seasoned festival promoters.

#RESSOnited, Indonesia

When: August 17 to 19, 2020, from 8pm

Livestream location: The Resso app and links on its social media platforms

Resso – a music streaming app from Bytedance, the owner of TikTok – will be celebrating Indonesia’s 75th Independence Day with virtual concerts starring Indonesian artists. The three-day event #RESSOnited will feature pop singer Rahmania Atrini, surf rockers The Panturas, Rizky Febian, indie group Reality Club, Fourtwnty and neo-soul crooner Oslo Ibrahim in collaboration with Romantic Echoes.

The lineup was chosen to champion genre diversity, and was based also on the artists’ popularity on the app. Resso Indonesia’s head of music and content Christo Putra told the Jakarta Post that the concerts will also be accessible for those who haven’t downloaded the app.

Baybeats 2020, Singapore

When: August 21 to 23, 2020, from 8pm

Livestream location: Official Baybeats website

This year, Singapore’s most beloved music festival – usually held at the Esplanade – goes online. Baybeats has played host to a number of stellar international and regional acts over the years, but all the performing acts this year will be Singaporean, a decision perhaps made to minimise technical difficulties.

Standouts playing 15-minute acoustic sets include popular singer-songwriter Charlie Lim and math rock emo outfit Forests, joined by rock bands Mannequins, Dreebsby, Bakers In Space and more.

On the other end of the spectrum are the ‘chapalang sessions’ – named after Singaporean slang that means “mishmash” – with punk veterans Iman’s League, rising artist-producer YAO and math rock bands ANECHOIS and Two Seas, both of which have been laying low for some time.

Baybeats will also plumb the archives for three throwback broadcasts: old live sets by Singaporean favourites Force Vomit and B-Quartet as well as Indonesian outfit The Trees & The Wild. Panels with music industry heads and in-person interviews with Baybeats 2019 alums Franco (of the Philippines) and Reality Club (of Indonesia) round out the festivities.

Songwriting For Hope Showcase, Singapore

When: August 26, 2020, 8pm

More info: Official Esplanade event page

Every August, the Esplanade commemorates Singapore’s National Day with a series of Lion City-centric programming known as Red Dot August. This year’s bill features a heartwarming collaboration: Weish, aka half of acclaimed electronic duo .gif, and musician Crystal Ong – the founder of Diamonds On The Street, a social enterprise that works with at-risk youth – to perform original songs written by youth from the Singapore Girls’ Home who participated in the Esplanade’s Songwriting For Hope project.

Though the 30-minute performance will premiere on August 26, it will be accessible online until September 7.

Overpass Music Festival

When: September 26, 2020

More info: Overpass Music Festival official website

Overpass Music Festival was supposed to make its debut in Orange County, California this year, but it will now instead stage its maiden edition online to a global audience.

The lineup is led by top-tier K-pop talent: Baekhyun of EXO, Winner rapper Mino and singer Gray lead the way. They’re followed by Malaysian R&B star Yuna, Filipino artist James Reid and Thailand’s own Phum Viphurit.

One-time access to the livestream costs US$8, though a US$90 merch bundle is also available. Head to the festival website to find out more.

We The Fest: Virtual Home Edition

When: September 26 to 27, 2020

More info: We The Fest official website

We The Fest, the Ismaya Live festival that has become a standout on Jakarta’s summer calendar, will be launching a virtual, homebound event that promises to be everything the IRL fest is. The best part? It’s free (though registration is required).

Though the Indonesian festival has yet to announce a lineup, it’s on the lookout for talent from the worlds of art and music. It just wrapped an art contest for merchandise designs, and is soliciting music submissions from Indonesian artists. Those who compete stand a chance to perform at We The Fest: Virtual Home Edition, and other prizes like a music production course and an exclusive radio interview. Apply here.

Sonik Philippines

When: October 16 to 18, 2020

More info: Sonik Philippines Facebook page

Music conference and festival Sonik Philippines debuted last year, and is coming back strong with a pandemic-appropriate virtual event. Sonik, which is organised by Homonym and Hyphen Music, has yet to unveil its full 2020 programme, though an initial list of speakers includes music industry figures from the United States, Europe and, of course, the Philippines. The 2019 edition included pop-up shows and a festival component with performers such as Ben&Ben, Bawal Clan, CRWN and more.

Pre-registration for early bird tickets is now available here. There are currently two categories: a PHP800+ option for one day of talks and one day of performances, and a PHP1,200+ option for two days of talks and all performances.