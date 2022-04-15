Lizzo announces fourth album ‘Special’ with video for new single ‘About Damn Time’

Lizzo has announced her fourth album, ‘Special’, with the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Cuz I Love You’ set to arrive on July 15 via Nice Life and Aquatic.

To coincide, the singer has shared new single ‘About Damn Time’ – a funk-tinged, classically Lizzo cut that comes replete with a groove-heavy bassline, an instantly memorable flute melody and lyrical gems like “It’s bad bitch o’clock / Yeah, it’s thick-thirty.”

‘About Damn Time’ arrives alongside a Christian Breslauer–directed video that sees Lizzo escape a support group for the “stressed and sexy”, escaping to a light-up disco floor and pool backed by synchronised swimmers. Watch that and see the album artwork for ‘Special’ below:

“I’ve made the song of the summer with ‘About Damn Time’. I’m in my bag, and my bag is music. I’m good at music. It’s what I do,” Lizzo told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe in a new interview.

“‘About Damn Time’ can lead into so many conversations. It’s about damn time I feel better, it’s about damn time we get out this pandemic,” she elaborated. “It’s about damn time we to get the first black female Supreme Court Justice. There’s so many things. It’s about damn time we popped the champagne. It’s about damn time the tequila got here.”

‘About Damn Time’ follows on from Lizzo’s Cardi B collaboration ‘Rumors’ – released in August of 2021 – which marked her first new music following the release of ‘Since I Love You’ over two years earlier.

This weekend, Lizzo will be on both hosting and musical guest duties for Saturday Night Live. The singer last appeared on the show in 2019, when she performed ‘Truth Hurts’ and ‘Good As Hell’.

Late last month, Lizzo announced the launch of her new shapewear brand, Yitty.