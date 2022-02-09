Lizzo is working on new music with Max Martin and Benny Blanco

Lizzo has revealed that she’s been working on some new music with songwriting heavyweights Max Martin and Benny Blanco.

The ‘Juice’ singer took to Instagram last night (February 8) to tease the imminent release of new music, sharing a clip of her in the studio with producers Martin and Blanco.

In the audio-less Insta Story clip, Martin and Blanco are seen sat at the main desk nodding to what is assumed to be a new track. She posted the clip with a ‘shush’ emoji.

You can see the clip below:

Lizzo shares video working on new music with Max Martin and Benny Blanco. 👀 pic.twitter.com/etYb1hbQEC — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 9, 2022

Lizzo’s latest teaser comes just over a week since she shared a clip of her listening to a snippet of an unreleased song with her family.

The video – originally posted to Lizzo’s TikTok page and then across to her Instagram account – sees the rapper and singer sitting in the car with both her grandmother and her mother. The three are seen nodding their heads and singing along to the song, which has been superimposed over the video’s original audio.

The song in question, titled ‘Special’, is now projected to be the follow-up to last year’s Cardi B-featuring single ‘Rumors’.

Back in December, Lizzo shared with fans how she celebrated Christmas, which apparently included hosting a karaoke night for her loved ones where she performed Eminem‘s hit ‘Lose Yourself’.

Sharing a carousel of images and videos from her holiday celebrations on Boxing Day (December 26), the singer appeared to host a karaoke night with a giant screen, where she delivered her rendition of Slim Shady’s 2002 Oscar-winning track.

Outside of karaoke, Lizzo has been delivering a slew of covers throughout recent months. Earlier last year, she put a twist on BTS‘ mega-hit ‘Butter’, whom she later called her “besties” after they all attended Harry Styles‘ Los Angeles concert.

Then again in December, she covered Erykah Badu‘s ‘Tyrone’ with lyric changes to reference actor Chris Evans and Drake.