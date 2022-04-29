Lizzo reveals she’s been texting BTS’ J-Hope: “He’s a great texter, expressive”

Lizzo has opened up about her friendship with member of K-pop titans BTS.

On the latest episode of the Audacy podcast series, American singer-rapper Lizzo spoke about her relationship with the South Korean boyband, touching on her budding friendship with J-Hope in particular.

“I got J-Hope’s number, so we be texting,” Lizzo shared, before adding that she enjoys her text conversations with the rapper. “He’s a great texter, expressive. He does not leave you unread. If it’s been awhile since he’s texted, he’s like ‘I’m so sorry,’ and he apologises for how long it’s taken.”

Advertisement

The ‘About Damn Time’ singer then shared her thoughts on the group, saying that they are “good people” and have “really good energy”. She added: “I think that’s always why I’ve gravitated towards BTS because they remind me of myself where it’s like, self-love and this positive energy and the way they love their fans. I feel the same way and they genuinely have just a pure, positive energy all the time.”

Later on during the interview, Lizzo also shared that she would “absolutely” be open to a collaboration with BTS sometime in the future. “I have to be careful because their fans are fierce! But absolutely, I would just say [I’d like to collaborate with BTS]. I would love to,” she said.

In other BTS news, bandmate Suga’s collaboration with ‘Gangnam Style’ singer Psy on the new single ‘That That’ is set to be released later today (April 29) as the title track of Psy’s ninth studio album, ‘Psy 9th’.

Meanwhile, Lizzo announced tour dates for a massive North American arena tour to take place later this year, alongside special guest Latto. The tour will make more than 20 stops, kicking off in Sunrise, Florida on September 23, with dates in New York City on October 2 and Los Angeles on November 18.