Lizzo reveals she’s in the studio with Mark Ronson

Lizzo has revealed that she’s currently working on new music with Mark Ronson.

The Detroit artist, whose third album ‘Cuz I Love You’ arrived in 2019, took to TikTok yesterday (July 27) to share a video of herself in a recording studio.

Responding to a fan comment reading “I hear an album is coming”, Lizzo sarcastically explained from behind the mic: “An album? Absolutely not… I’m not making no fucking album.”

She then turned the camera around to reveal a sheepish Ronson, adding: “I’m not in a studio. This isn’t Mark Ronson. This isn’t a whole [sound] board [Laughs]. I’m not making a fucking album. Where you get that from?”

Captioned “THE RUMORS ARE FALSE”, the clip can be streamed below:

Lizzo is set to headline Delaware’s Firefly Festival this September – alongside Billie Eilish, The Killers and Tame Impala – as well as Bonnaroo 2021 that same month.

She’ll also perform at Global Citizen Live, a “once-in-a-generation” charity event aiming to “unite the world to defend the planet and defeat poverty”. The star-studded show will air in the UK on the BBC, as well as on YouTube and Twitter.

Meanwhile, Lizzo has urged fans to remain six feet away from her until coronavirus cases in the US decrease significantly. “This shit is coming back. COVID,” she said. “And people being real sloppy with personal space.”

She added: “It’s not you! It’s me. I’m not trying to catch nothing. I don’t even want to catch feelings, bitch. You think I’m trying to catch COVID?”