Lizzo opens up about sadness on TikTok: “If you’re going through things, just know you’re not alone”

Lizzo has opened up on experiencing feelings of “sadness” recently during an emotional post on TikTok.

Appearing in a video on the platform last Saturday (May 8), the pop star said: “You know that part of sadness where you feel like a burden on everyone and annoying and nobody cares about you? Can we get rid of that part?

"It's like, yo, I'm already sad. Got to add insult to injury that I have no one to talk to about it?' It's crazy. Like, why do we feel this way? Why do we feel this way when we get sad?" Lizzo added: "I don't want to feel this way anymore.