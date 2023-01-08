Lizzo says she wants to play the flute for Adele one day

Lizzo has said that she wants to play the flute for Adele one day.

Speaking to the Sunday Mirror, the artist revealed that Adele had reached out to her when she first began her rise to fame, understanding that Lizzo’s journey would be different from her own because of the age of social media.

“When she first came out the culture was so different, and especially with social media,” Lizzo acknowledged. “Adele called me and was like, ‘Lizzo, how do you fucking do it? Are you okay? Do you want to come over and drink some wine? Do you want to talk?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah…'”

“Adele saw me literally in a different font,” she continued. “It was really sweet.”

Lizzo was then asked if there was a chance of a collaboration on the cards, but said that if it were to happen, it might not be a traditional duet. “We’ve never talked about that. You know, what I’d do with Adele is play the flute. I’d play flute as she is that kind of artist.”

She also discussed Adele pausing one of her shows in her Las Vegas residency to shout out her recent HBO Max documentary, Love Lizzo. “Shouting out my documentary the other day… she didn’t have to. She texted to say, ‘I fucking hate documentaries unless you’re Tina Turner or The Beatles, but this is so fucking good.’ And I was like, ‘Thank you’.”

“I look up to her a lot. She knows who she is and she honours that with every album,” she continued. “She gave us piano ballads that go to number one, which is so hard and rare. She’s the rarest gem of all time. We need her. I am grateful for her.”

Lizzo also took to TikTok yesterday to hit back at people making body shaming comments about her appearance, saying the “discourse around bodies is officially tired”.

“Are we OK?,” she asked. “Do you see the delusion? Do we realise that artists are not here to fit into your beauty standards? Artists are here to make art. And this body is art. And I’m going to do whatever I want with this body.”