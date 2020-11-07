Lizzo shares powerful message following election: “Let’s get to work, America”

Lizzo has shared a powerful video message following the news that Joe Biden has defeated Donald Trump in the 2020 US Presidential election.

Biden claimed victory earlier today (November 7) after days of vote counting finally saw him eclipse the 270 electoral college votes needed to win the race and defeat the current President.

“Let’s get to work, America,” Lizzo captioned a lengthy video post on her Instagram page. “It’s time to hold the people in charge accountable. It’s time for them to listen. And it’s time for actual change in our policies and practices.”

In the video, Lizzo said: “There are a few times in this country, where I’m hopeful. Like every time I’m hopeful it gets taken away from me. And this time I was hopeful, and I was scared.

“I think Trump is out of office, officially. I’m seeing the news everywhere, I think this is the end of that four year term that felt like 1000 years, where people lost their lives, their livelihoods. This country fell into a pandemic, a recession…”

She added: “You can’t really blame one president for things but you can blame them for how they handle it. It was so mishandled, and I felt so unseen and so neglected. Whether you’re blue or red, that man didn’t care about you.

Speaking of Kamala Harris becoming the first woman and first woman of colour to become US Vice President, Lizzo added: “I’m so excited to see a black woman in the White House, a brown woman in the White House, and be an American woman in the White House. And I’m so ready to see if America can hold itself accountable.”

“This is not the end,” she concluded. “This is literally the beginning of progress and holding these people accountable. And now we get to hold people accountable who listen and can hopefully bring some actual change.

“Everyone’s celebrating out there and I hope y’all are celebrating too. It’s a beautiful day. God bless y’all. I love y’all. Let’s get to work America.”

Stars of the entertainment world have begun to react to the news of Biden’s victory online. “You just gave the world one of the greatest acts of kindness and bravery humanity has ever seen,” tweeted Lady Gaga.

“Nothing but love for our new Commander in Chief and the 1ST female VP elected to the White House.”

Others to share their joy at the result include Spike Lee, who drank champagne in the streets of Brooklyn, and Billie Eilish, who shared a video message on Instagram. “Thank you for caring about the climate, about women’s rights, about social justice, about fucking surviving right now,” she wrote.