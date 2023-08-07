NewsMusic News

Lizzo’s backing dancers claim they “tried to settle” dispute “in-house” but were met with “rebuttal”

In a new interview, Crystal Williams said that fat-shaming is "something that happens on an everyday basis" within the music industry

Two of the dancers who sued Lizzo for sexual harassment have given an interview, in which they allege they “tried to settle” the dispute “in-house” but were met with a “rebuttal”.

Last week, it was revealed that the singer is being sued by three of her former dancers, who cite accusations of sexual harassment and a hostile work environment.

Crystal Williams, Arianna Davis and Noelle Rodriguez have accused Lizzo of creating a hostile work environment and engaging in sexual harassment among other allegations. Her dance team captain Shirlene Quigley and production company Big Grrrl Big Touring Inc. are also named as defendants in the suit.

Lizzo then responded and said she was “hurt” by the “sensationalised” accusations, and has hired Marty Singer, the lawyer who has worked on recent cases against Jonah HillJohnny DeppBill Cosby and more.

Now, Williams and Rodriguez have spoken to Sky News and alleged that they tried to “settle” the disagreement “in-house” before filing a lawsuit, but claim they were met with a “rebuttal” from Lizzo’s team.

Williams also addressed a claim made by Lizzo that the dancers were being “unprofessional,” telling Sky News: “I want to clarify the fact that these statements that were made were not addressed to the three of us individually but to the entire dance cast as a collective. It’s not like we were singled out.”

Williams went on to claim that the claims of unprofessionalism came after the dancers asked to be put on a retainer for their work with Lizzo.

“This treatment by management, artists – it’s normal in the entertainment industry,” Rodriguez added, saying that fat-shaming is “something that happens on an everyday basis” in the music industry.

See footage from the interview below.

“These sensationalised stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behaviour on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional,” Lizzo said in response to the lawsuit.

“As an artist I have always been very passionate about what I do. I take my music and my performances seriously because at the end of the day I only want to put out the best art that represents me and my fans.

“With passion comes hard work and high standards. Sometimes I have to make hard decisions but it’s never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren’t valued as an important part of the team.”

The three dancers then responded to her statement, saying it was “disheartening” to read. “Initially for me it just further deepened my disappointment in regards to how I was feeling and how I was treated,” Williams told Channel 4 in an interview.

