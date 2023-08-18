Lizzo’s ‘Big Grrl’ dancers praise her for “shattering limitations” in new open letter

Lizzo’s ‘Big Grrl’ and ‘Big Boiiis’ dancers have praised the singer in a new open letter amid continued legal proceedings.

Last month, it was revealed that the singer is being sued by three of her former dancers, who cite accusations of sexual harassment and a hostile work environment.

Crystal Williams, Arianna Davis and Noelle Rodriguez have accused Lizzo of creating a hostile work environment and engaging in sexual harassment among other allegations. Her dance team captain Shirlene Quigley and production company Big Grrrl Big Touring Inc. are also named as defendants in the suit.

Lizzo then responded and said she was “hurt” by the “sensationalised” accusations, and has hired Marty Singer, the lawyer who has worked on recent cases against Jonah Hill, Johnny Depp, Bill Cosby and more.

After the conclusion of Lizzo’s ‘Special Tour’, her remaining dancers – known as the ‘Big Grrrls’ and ‘Big Boiiis’ – have shared a statement praising the singer.

The statement thanked Lizzo for “[creating] a platform where we have been able to parallel our Passion with a purpose.

“We had the time of our lives on The Special Tour,” it added. “We have been so honoured to share the stage with such amazing talent,” the letter stated. “The commitment to character and culture taking precedence over every movement and moment has been one of the Greatest lessons and Blessings that we could possibly could ask for.”

It went on to praise Lizzo for “shattering limitations and kicking in the door way for the Big Grrrl & Big Boiii Dancers to do what we love… Not only for Us, but for Woman and All people breaking barriers.”

Elsewhere, the lawyer representing the three dancers who are suing Lizzo for sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment has claimed his firm are reviewing at least six new complaints about the singer.

The complaints come from others who have toured with Lizzo or worked on her reality show, Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls. Employment lawyer Ron Zambrano told NBC News the new allegations detail a “sexually charged environment” and failure to pay employees.

Williams and Rodriguez later alleged in an interview with Sky News that they tried to “settle” the disagreement “in-house” before filing a lawsuit, but claim they were met with a “rebuttal” from Lizzo’s team.

Lizzo’s lawyer Marty Singer called the lawsuit “specious”, while in her own statement, Lizzo said she was “hurt” and denied the allegations.