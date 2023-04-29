LL Cool J announces first headline tour in 30 years

LL Cool J has revealed his first headline tour in 30 years – featuring the likes of The Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt-N-Pepa and many more.
The F.O.R.C.E. Live, standing for Frequencies Of Real Creative Energy, Live tour is set to commence on June 25 in Boston at TD Garden. It will also be stopping in Brooklyn at Barclays Center on June 27, rolling through arenas across the US and Canada, and wrapping things up on September 3 in Los Angeles at Kia Forum
Coinciding with the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, the 24-city run tour is set to feature a rotating cast of supporting acts.
LL Cool J, The Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff, and DJ Z-Trip will take the stage every night playing with special guests – including Salt-N-Pepa, Queen Latifah, Rakim, Common, MC Lyte, Method Man & Redman, Big Boi, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Ice T, Juvenile, Doug E. Fresh, Slick Rick, Goodie Mob, Jadakiss, and more.
Check out the all of the tour dates below and visit here for tickets.
“The F.O.R.C.E. Live” 2023 tour dates are:
JUNE
25 – Boston, MA, TD Garden
27 – Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center
28 – Newark, NJ, Prudential Center
29 – Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena
JULY
1 – Baltimore, MD, CFG Bank Arena
2 – Washington, DC, Capital One Arena
4 – Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena
6 – Hollywood, FL, Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
8 – Raleigh, NC, PNC Arena
9 – Charlotte, NC, Spectrum Center
AUGUST
12 – Cleveland, OH, Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
13 – Chicago, IL, United Center
18 – Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena
19 – St. Louis, MO, Enterprise Center
20 – Indianapolis, IN, Gainbridge Fieldhouse
22 – Memphis, TN, FedEx Forum
23 – New Orleans, LA, Smoothie King Center
24 – Ft. Worth, TX, Dickies Arena
25 – Houston, TX, Toyota Center
27 – Albuquerque, NM, Sandia Casino Amphitheater
29 – Denver, CO, Ball Arena
SEPTEMBER
1 – San Francisco, CA, Chase Center
2 – Las Vegas, NV, MGM Grand Garden Arena
3 – Los Angeles, CA, Kia Forum
The rapper took to social media to post a teaser trailer as the tour announcement. The caption read: “This is not a moment, it’s a movement. For my first Arena tour in 30 years, I am bringing you THE F.O.R.C.E. (Frequencies of Real Creative Energy.) @theroots, @ztrip & @djjazzyjeff will join me in the ultimate Hip-Hop mash-up with a legendary non-stop continuous set!”
Earlier this year, the rapper performed at the 2023 Grammys as part of the star-studded celebration of hip-hop in honour of the 50th anniversary of the genre.