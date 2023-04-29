LL Cool J announces first headline tour in 30 years

LL Cool J has revealed his first headline tour in 30 years – featuring the likes of The Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt-N-Pepa and many more.

The F.O.R.C.E. Live, standing for Frequencies Of Real Creative Energy, Live tour is set to commence on June 25 in Boston at TD Garden. It will also be stopping in Brooklyn at Barclays Center on June 27, rolling through arenas across the US and Canada, and wrapping things up on September 3 in Los Angeles at Kia Forum

Coinciding with the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, the 24-city run tour is set to feature a rotating cast of supporting acts.

Advertisement

LL Cool J, The Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff, and DJ Z-Trip will take the stage every night playing with special guests – including Salt-N-Pepa, Queen Latifah, Rakim, Common, MC Lyte, Method Man & Redman, Big Boi, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Ice T, Juvenile, Doug E. Fresh, Slick Rick, Goodie Mob, Jadakiss, and more.

Check out the all of the tour dates below and visit here for tickets.

“The F.O.R.C.E. Live” 2023 tour dates are:

JUNE

25 – Boston, MA, TD Garden

27 – Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center

28 – Newark, NJ, Prudential Center

29 – Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena

JULY

1 – Baltimore, MD, CFG Bank Arena

2 – Washington, DC, Capital One Arena

4 – Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena

6 – Hollywood, FL, Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

8 – Raleigh, NC, PNC Arena

9 – Charlotte, NC, Spectrum Center

AUGUST

12 – Cleveland, OH, Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

13 – Chicago, IL, United Center

18 – Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena

19 – St. Louis, MO, Enterprise Center

20 – Indianapolis, IN, Gainbridge Fieldhouse

22 – Memphis, TN, FedEx Forum

23 – New Orleans, LA, Smoothie King Center

24 – Ft. Worth, TX, Dickies Arena

25 – Houston, TX, Toyota Center

27 – Albuquerque, NM, Sandia Casino Amphitheater

29 – Denver, CO, Ball Arena

Advertisement

SEPTEMBER

1 – San Francisco, CA, Chase Center

2 – Las Vegas, NV, MGM Grand Garden Arena

3 – Los Angeles, CA, Kia Forum

The rapper took to social media to post a teaser trailer as the tour announcement. The caption read: “This is not a moment, it’s a movement. For my first Arena tour in 30 years, I am bringing you THE F.O.R.C.E. (Frequencies of Real Creative Energy.) @theroots, @ztrip & @djjazzyjeff will join me in the ultimate Hip-Hop mash-up with a legendary non-stop continuous set!”

Earlier this year, the rapper performed at the 2023 Grammys as part of the star-studded celebration of hip-hop in honour of the 50th anniversary of the genre.