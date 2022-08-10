Listen to Broken Bells’ dreamy new single, ‘Saturdays’

Broken Bells have today (August 10) shared an upbeat new single called ‘Saturdays’ – check it out below.

The band, made up of James Mercer of The Shins and Brian Burton – aka Danger Mouse – have also shared details of their upcoming new album, ‘Into The Blue’.

The duo’s first full-length project in eight years, ‘Into The Blue’ will be released October 7 via AWAL.

A press statement describes the new album as “a genre and decade-hopping ode to the duo’s shared musical influences, from The Beatles to Pink Floyd, from ‘60s psychedelia to ‘70s rock and AM Gold, from ‘80s new wave to ‘90s trip hop, and beyond”.

Check out the new single here:

The pair put out their last album, ‘After The Disco’, back in 2014, following the release of their debut self-titled LP in 2010 and the ‘Meyrin Fields’ EP in 2011.

Broken Bells – who are often joined by Dan Elkan and Jon Sortland when performing live teased a return to music back in 2018, and later shared the tracks ‘Shelter’ and ‘Good Luck’.

Back in June, Danger Mouse and Black Thought shared new track ‘Because’, the second to be released from their upcoming debut collaborative album ‘Cheat Codes’.

Set to be released on August 12 via BMG, ‘Cheat Codes’ is Danger Mouse’s first hip-hop full-length project since his ‘DANGERDOOM’ collaboration with the late MF DOOM which was released in October 2005.

The album follows Black Thought’s pioneering output with legendary Philadelphia group The Roots and his critically acclaimed solo trilogy, ‘Streams Of Thought’ – the third volume of which was released in 2020.

The album, which was initially rumoured to be called ‘Dangerous Thoughts’, is something that the pair began the initial idea for “maybe 13 or 14 years ago”, Black Thought revealed when he first teased the project in an interview in 2020.

Meanwhile, The Shins are in the midst of a ’21st birthday’ tour for their debut album, ‘Oh, Inverted World’.

The band’s debut album came out in 2001 via Sub Pop, and last year saw a 20th anniversary reissue released.

See a full list of remaining dates below and pick up any remaining tickets here.

AUGUST 2022

16 – Atlanta, The Eastern

17 – Nashville, Ryman Auditorium

19 – Washington DC, The Anthem

20 – Richmond, The National

23 – New York, Radio City Music Hall

26 – Philadelphia, Skyline Stage at the Mann

27 – Boston, Roadrunner

29 – Montreal, Quebec – L’Olympia

30 – Toronto, Massey Hall

31 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Cathedral Theatre

SEPTEMBER 2022

2 – Cleveland, The Agora

3 – Pittsburgh, Stage AE

4 – Columbus, Kemba Live!

6 – Saint Louis, The Factory

8 – Chicago, Chicago Theatre

10 – Minneapolis, Orpheum Theatre

13 – Seattle, Paramount Theatre

14 – Vancouver, Queen Elizabeth Theatre

16 – Portland, Pioneer Courthouse Square