Local politician attends ‘Big Fucking Party’ illegal six-day rave in Spanish Desert

Victor Egio, a spokesman for Podemos, a Spanish political party recently attended A week-long illegal rave in Spain.

Named ‘Big Fucking Party’, the unlicensed event commenced on December 30 2023, and was set to go on for a full week but was closed a day earlier than expected due to attendees losing steam to keep going (per Olive Press).

The rave took place in a remote desert area on a disused race track close to Fuente Alamo, in Murcia, Spain which was broken into by organisers. According to the Olive Press, The event garnered over 8,000 attendees with the majority being from Germany, France, and Italy.

Advertisement

Though the event was illegal and unlicensed, it was reportedly praised by locals and local politicians. Egio allegedly told rave organisers to return again next year for another New Year’s celebration. Per El Pais, a local farmer said that the rave was fine as long as no litter was left behind.

The festival’s setup included of five sound systems, tents, stages, food stalls, merch stands, bars and more. Per Mixmag, the event went undetected on the first day and it wasn’t until midday on New Year’s Eve. It was said reportedly said that it would be “impossible” try to get everyone off the site.

An eviction notice was put up on January 4 by the Guardia Civil, a day prior to the event’s end.

Last year’s edition of ‘Big Fucking Party’ was also a success, taking place in the small village of La Peza in Granada and attracting over 5,000 attendees. Fernando Álvarez, the mayor of the village was in attendance and told The Guardian that the event was “magnificently organised”.

In other rave news, an 18-year-old girl recently died after falling ill at Glasgow’s SWG3 nightclub.

Advertisement

The teenager was at the venue on New Year’s Day and became unwell. She was then taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead. Her death marks the third person in four months to pass after attending the club.