LOCO to make comeback with new single this month

South Korean rapper LOCO will be making his return with a brand-new single next week.

LOCO’s label, AOMG, had first teased the comeback yesterday (August 19) in a series of cryptic teasers uploaded to the label’s official Instagram page of polaroids and a release date of August 24 6pm KST scribbled on them.

The label then took to Instagram again today (August 20) to finally announce that LOCO will be making his comeback with a new single, titled ‘Just Like This’ to drop next week. AOMG posted polaroid teasers in a similar fashion, this time with LOCO in clear view. However, it remains unclear whether the upcoming single will be accompanied by a larger body of work.

LOCO’s upcoming August 24 release will mark his first official comeback since the release of his fourth mini-album ‘SOME TIME’ that dropped in October last year. The four-part project most notably included the lead single ‘Can’t Sleep’.

The Korean hip-hop artist first made his debut in the music scene under the Jay Park-founded AOMG in 2014 with his first EP, ‘Locomotive’. He went on to release several more mini-albums and his first studio album ‘Bleached’ in 2017, as well as collaborate with many other rappers and R&B singers in the industry for a handful of singles. His most recent collaboration dropped just last month, with Korean actress-singer Lee Sung-kyung on a romantic duet titled ‘Love’.

