Logic calls out Def Jam over alleged unpaid fees to his collaborators

Logic has publicly aired his frustration with his record label, Def Jam Recordings, over alleged unpaid fees to his collaborators.

Taking to Instagram last night (October 3), the rapper shared a screenshot of a text message conversation between himself and collaborator Kevin Randolph, who appeared to claim that he hadn’t “seen a penny” from some work they had done together.

“@defjam can you please pay my friends and musicians that have made my albums great this is ridiculous at this point!” Logic captioned the post. “I shouldn’t be getting calls from close friends of mine in the middle of dinner with my Wife about how YOU haven’t paid them from the budget you’ve given me for this album.”

Logic, who recently announced his retirement from music, went on to list a number of people he claims have not received payment for their work with him, including Randolph, his producer 6ix, Lil Keke, and DJ Rhetorik.

“My boy 6ix ain’t been paid all his money!” he wrote. “Like who produced the intro hasn’t been paid all his money! Kevin Randolph who the RattPack know as the voice of Kai who I’ve worked with for years hasn’t been paid his money!!!!!! Lil keke hasn’t been paid his money! AND MY DJ RHETORIK, AFTER I HIT YOU UP 2 MONTHS AGO TO PAY THIS MAN HE STILL HASN’T GOTTEN HIS MONEY.

“These are just the calls I’ve received I don’t even know who else of my friendships you’re fuckin up!”

Elsewhere in the post, Logic said: “Pay these people what is wrong with you! I pay all my Debts. This is not my debt to pay. these are friends but they are hired musicians and I demand you stop fucking up my personal relationships what is wrong with you. I’m not trying to start a war with my label. But at this point it is utterly unfair.”

He added: “I mean to this day besides an advance I have never seen a single cent in the 8 years I’ve been signed to this label. But I don’t care about that money. I just Want my homies paid. What’s going on here?!?!”

The rapper concluded the post by saying that he’s considering “unretiring” to release one final album in order to fulfil his contract with Def Jam “so I don’t have to deal with y’all no more.”

NME have reached out to Def Jam for comment.

Logic’s post comes after he responded to Kanye West‘s recent callout of major labels Universal and Sony, claiming Def Jam – which comes under Universal – hasn’t paid Lil Wayne for his verse on a remix of Logic’s track ‘Perfect’.

Logic retweeted a tweet by West, writing “I feel you, Def Jam ain’t tryin a pay @LilTunechi his fee so I guess the perfect remix aint coming out…. owe a few of my folks they money honestly.”

Meanwhile, Logic shared his first post-retirement project last month, a beat tape called ‘TwitchTape Vol. 1’.