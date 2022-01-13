Logic is making a new album called ‘Vinyl Days’

Logic has announced that he’s currently working on a new album called ‘Vinyl Days’.

The Maryland rapper and producer took to Instagram on Wednesday (January 12) to make the announcement, sharing a clip of himself in his home studio as he works on a beat for the forthcoming project.

“This is JAY-Z‘s microphone,” he says at the beginning of the clip, as he takes a mic out of a zip case. “No I.D. gave it to me.” He then proceeds to record sound effects with his mouth before adding them to the beat as it plays.

In the background, Logic can been seen watching the Star Wars film Return Of The Jedi as the camera scans the room, focusing in on certain objects and memorabilia including a Back To The Future hoverboard.

The video concludes with Logic walking down stairs to greet a number of number of people who have come to visit him – including frequent collaborator 6ix, who has produced a number of the rapper’s tracks over the years – before cutting back to the studio for the final seconds.

Following the original Instagram post with a TikTok teaser, Logic shares a snippet of the title track for ‘Vinyl Days’.

“From dawn to dusk/ Hit the homie Mac Demarco like, ‘What up, my man?’/ I need some raw shit,” the track begins, with Logic rapping over a cold slab of boom bap production. You can listen to the preview below.

It’s not clear when ‘Vinyl Days’ will arrive, but judging from what Logic has shared so far, sonically it sounds more like his early ‘Young Sinatra’ mixtapes than his recent ‘Bobby Tarantino’ projects.

Logic’s last project was last summer’s ‘Bobby Tarantino III’. The 12-track project arrived after Logic announced in July 2020 that he was retiring from the music industry in order to be a better father to his newborn son, Bobby. “It’s been a great decade. Now it’s time to be a great father,” he told fans at the time.

Despite his retirement announcement, Logic has continued to share a steady string of releases. He shared a beat tape in September 2020 and teamed up with Madlib to form a new duo, MadGic, releasing new tracks ‘Mars Only Pt. 3’ and ‘Raddest Dad’ in April and May last year, respectively.

Logic also released a compilation album called ‘The YS Collection’, which compiles songs from across his ‘Young Sinatra’ mixtape series.

Meanwhile, a new study has found that Logic‘s anti-suicide song ‘1800-273-8255’ saved hundreds of lives following its release in 2017.

The track, which features Alessia Cara and Khalid, takes its name from the number of the US National Suicide Prevention Hotline.