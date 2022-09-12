Logic Lost, Airliftz, Zoomie announced for Uah Music Festival in Penang

Penang’s Uah Music Festival have announced their full line-up for their September event, which takes place later this week.

The event will feature a total of 25 acts performing across four stages. The festival will take place at Hin Bus Depot in Georgetown, Penang on September 16, from 4pm to midnight.

Airliftz and Taiwanese singer-songwriter Zoomie will headline the festival’s offerings. Experimental producer Logic Lost will also perform, alongside fellow Indonesian electro-jazz act Littlefingers. Both artists previously played at the 2022 edition of the ASEAN Music Showcase festival, which took place last weekend at Singapore’s Haw Par Villa.

Other notable additions in the festival’s line-up include mü-nest electronic artist D & The Compass, as well as Malaysian experimental duo Buddha Beat.

Tickets are going for RM100 for presales and RM120 at the door, while group purchases for four tickets will go for RM320. Special prices for children of 12 years old and below will also be offered at the event at RM35. Find them here.

The full line-up for Uah Music Festival is:

Buddha Beat

Airliftz

Zoomie

One Morr Time

Isaac Ho

Anak Borneo

Kamal Sabran

Chris M. Yong

Zero

Littlefingers

Raggy

Dabangni Band

Logic Lost

SICK

Dua Sekawan

Nick & Friends

Zam Vigil

GAND

DJ Wei

Aki Huang

KOZZY

Yü

Radical 140

D & The Compass

Børhan Bvstamøm