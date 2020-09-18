Logic claims Def Jam won’t pay Lil Wayne for ‘Perfect’ remix in response to Kanye West’s label callout

Logic has responded to Kanye West‘s callout of major labels Universal and Sony, claiming Def Jam – which comes under Universal – hasn’t paid Lil Wayne for his verse on a remix of Logic’s track ‘Perfect’.

“90% of the record contracts on the planet are still on a royalty,” West wrote on Twitter on September 17.

“A standard record deal is a trap to NEVER have you recoup, and there’s all these hidden costs like the “distribution fees” many labels put in their contracts to make even more money off our work without even trying.”

Logic retweeted this tweet, writing “I feel you, Def Jam ain’t tryin a pay @LilTunechi his fee so I guess the perfect remix aint coming out.

“owe a few of my folks they money honestly,” he said.

Neither Lil Wayne nor any representative of Def Jam has yet to publicly comment on the issue.

The original version of ‘Perfect’ appears on Logic’s latest album ‘No Pressure’ which dropped in July.

At the time of the album’s release, Logic also revealed that he would be imminently retiring from music to focus on being a father.

Throughout the past week, Kanye West has been tweeting his disdain for major labels, calling the music industry is a “modern day slave ship” while also comparing himself to Moses.

He also posted a video of himself urinating on a GRAMMY award, of which he has 21, and said that both Prince and Michael Jackson were victims of the music industry.