Logic has shared a teaser for his new album ‘College Park’, which features RZA, Norah Jones and more.

Last year, the Maryland MC dropped his 30-track seventh record, ‘Vinyl Days’, which included tracks such as ‘Breath Control’ and ‘Orville’, the latter of which featured Like and Blu & Exile.

Now, a new trailer for the album reveals a huge list of collaborators for ‘College Park’ and a release date of February 24.

Stars on the album include Manchester Orchestra‘s Andy Hull, Lucy Rose, Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane and more.

Logic’s ‘Vinyl Days’ followed his previous retirement in 2020. In an interview with Rory Farrell and Jamil Clay, who had been co-hosts of The Joe Budden Podcast, the MC shared how the podcast host’s negative comments had influenced his decision to initially quit. In the podcast, Budden described Logic as “easily one of the worst rappers to ever grace a microphone”.

“I read this and my heart rate explodes,” he shared in the interview on his reaction to Budden’s remarks. “And I’m like, ‘Oh my God’, And I go out, and I’m at like the [Madison Square] Garden and everyone is rapping my lyrics and shit, whatever. And I’m like, ‘I’m a failure’.”

Elsewhere, it was recently revealed that The Office actor Rainn Wilson had joined rapper Logic in the studio to make some beats.

“My man is making beats, and he’s really snappin,” the MC commented in the video, before sweeping through Wilson working on an MPC, cutting through samples and laying down hard-hitting drums.