Logic has announced the release of a new compilation album ‘The YS Collection Vol.1’, which arrives tomorrow (June 25).

The project compiles songs from across Logic’s ‘Young Sinatra’ series, which consisted of the mixtapes ‘Young Sinatra’ (2011), ‘Young Sinatra: Undeniable’ (2012), ‘Young Sinatra: Welcome To Forever’ (2013), and the studio album ‘YSIV’ (2018).

“It’s taken us years but we finally cleared songs from over ten years ago for the fans to enjoy!” said Logic as he announced the album.”Many of you for the first time. The YS Collection is compiled of songs from the Young Sinatra mixtape series. You’ve asked me for years and I’m happy to say it’s finally here! Available everywhere Friday.”

Advertisement

The release of ‘The YS Collection’ follows Logic’s ongoing comeback after officially ending his retirement from the music industry.

The rapper returned last week with the song ‘Intro’, just a day after he posted a brief statement on social media saying “I’m back”.

The post appeared to pay homage to Michael Jordan’s 1995 “I’m back announcement” which confirmed his return to professional basketball.

Logic initially announced his retirement along with the release of his most recent studio album, 2020’s ‘No Pressure’.

Advertisement

Despite announcing the retirement in July of last year, however, Logic has produced a string of releases over the past few months.

The rapper shared a beat tape in September of last year and teamed up with Madlib to form a new duo MadGic for new tracks ‘Mars Only Pt. 3’ and ‘Raddest Dad’ in April and May of this year respectively.