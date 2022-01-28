Listen to LOIR’s wistful new single, ‘Panaginip’ featuring Melrhyme

Filipino R&B singer LOIR has released her first single of 2022, an introspective tune titled ‘Panaginip’, which means ‘dreams’ in English.

The track, which dropped late in the afternoon on January 27 alongside an official visualiser, features a verse from veteran rapper Melrhyme, who has not released new material since his last release, ‘Free Day’, in 2020.

A cast of LOIR’s frequent collaborators was also behind the production of the track, composed by Guddhist Gunatita of rap crew 1096 Gang, who previously featured in her single ‘Umaga’.

Producer Goodson also lent his prowess to the track, putting the final touches on a wistful R&B beat that maintains the ethereal vibes of their previous collaborations ‘Umaga’ and ‘Sakay’ and allows LOIR to reminisce on “mga panandaliang panaginip“, or “short-term dreams” that have now ended in her soft, silvery tones.

Watch the official visualiser for ‘Panaginip’ below.

The visualiser for ‘Panaginip’ makes up the third entry in a series of narrative videos that began with the release of ‘Sakay’ back in August 2021. The second entry in the series came in the form of mid-December’s ‘Umaga’. The narrative is set to conclude with the release of her first EP later in 2022.

LOIR last released ‘Umaga’ featuring Gunatita back in December 2021. The couple had previously co-written and performed the track ‘Dalampasigan’, which was released on Valentine’s Day 2021.

Gunatita last released his latest solo single ‘Ulan’ on December 3 before quickly following up with a feature spot on KJah’s track ‘Tahan Na’ alongside Ron Henley. The 1096 Gang also released two singles in 2021, ‘Gawin’ in April and ‘Matsalab’ in June.