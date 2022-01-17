Lola Amour and Leanne & Naara are action stars in ‘Click’ music video

Filipino indie band Lola Amour and singer-songwriter duo Leanne & Naara have shared an action-packed music video for their new collaboration, ‘Click’.

The track arrived on streaming platforms on Friday (January 14), followed by the video later that same day. The visual takes on a retro action vibe reminiscent of shows like Miami Vice and MacGyver. Each member of Lola Amour and Leanne & Naara stars as characters inspired by classic TV shows, including a rugged cop and a sword-wielding martial arts master.

Watch the music video for ‘Click’ below.

‘Click’ serves as the two groups’ first collaboration together, barring ‘Awit ng Bagong Taon’, the 2020 mass collaboration between Filipino artists including Keiko Necesario, Reese Lansangan and Clara Benin.

‘Click’ also marks the first release of the year for both artists. Last November, Lola Amour shared ‘Closer Than Before’, featuring Benin, the first single from the band’s upcoming three-track EP, ‘The Lunchtime Special’.

‘Click’ now marks the second preview of the EP, which has yet to receive a release date. In a press release issued last year, Lola Amour described the upcoming project as their exploration of “‘90s/early 2000s high school theme”.

On December 10, Leanne & Naara shared a Christmas single, ‘Waste The Holidays’. The track followed their big wins at the 34th Awit Awards in November: The duo clinched Album Of The Year for their 2020 debut full-length ‘Daybreak’ and Best R&B Recording for their single ‘Too Soon’.