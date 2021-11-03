Lola Amour announce new EP ‘The Lunchtime Special’

Filipino indie outfit Lola Amour have announced the upcoming launch of their new EP ‘The Lunchtime Special’.

The band shared the news yesterday (November 2) on their social media accounts. The mini album is a collection of three tracks, with the first song scheduled to arrive on November 12.

Per a press release, for this project the band wanted to explore a ’90s/early 2000s high school theme, taking lunchtime as that one hour where you take a break from class and exploring that concept of a break from different angles. Though released individually, all three songs will ultimately be packaged as the EP ‘The Lunchtime Special’.

Vocalist Pio Dumayas revealed on Twitter that Lola Amour have been working on the project for more than a year. “It feels so good to finally roll things out,” he said.

been working on this EP with the band for more than a year now and it feels so good to finally roll things out 🙏 https://t.co/vvG9hiQEcD — Pio Dumayas (@piodumayas) November 2, 2021

‘The Lunchtime Special’ will be the seven-piece group’s first release with new member David Yuhico, after keyboardist Martin Kim left for Korea in 2020.

In June, Lola Amour dropped the single ‘Fallen’, their first release since last year’s rework of their 2017 debut EP ‘Don’t Look Back’. “It’s about settling for walking in circles because the only way out doesn’t lead to a good place,” Dumayas told NME.