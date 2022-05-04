Lola Amour bidding farewell to two members with online concert and new documentary ‘Looking Back’

Filipino indie band Lola Amour will mark the departures of saxophonist Joxx Perez and drummer Renzo Santos with their upcoming online concert and documentary Looking Back.

“Thank you Joxx & Renzo for the great 12+ years. Rooting for you guys always. We can still invite ourselves at Joxx’s place anytime anyway,” the band wrote in a post announcing ‘Looking Back’, which airs tomorrow (May 5) at 8.30pm on Lola Amour’s Youtube page.

The band will also be releasing a farewell podcast sometime after the concert.

How we feel: 🥲🥲 Thank you Joxx & Renzo for the great 12+ years. Rooting for you guys always. We can still invite ourselves at Joxx’s place anytime anyway 😂 Jk. Watch our send-off Online Concert and Docu “Looking Back” premiering on May 5, 8:30pm. https://t.co/rtCb3C5B5g pic.twitter.com/xuBDZFKlKZ — Lola Amour (@lolaamourmusic) May 2, 2022

In a band statement, Lola Amour revealed that remaining members Pio Dumayas, David Yuhico, Raymond King, Zoe Gonzales and Angelo Mesina have decided not to replace Perez and Santos, but will instead perform with two sessionists at live shows, one of whom is Joxx’s brother Raffy Perez.

Perez wrote in the statement that his move to step away from Lola Amour was “not an easy decision to make”, calling his tenure the most exciting years of his life. Santos echoed the sentiment, writing, “We have achieved so many things that I could only dream about. From in an empty bar to performing in front of a hundred thousand people.

“I hope [Lola Amour] continue to reach greater heights and keep on creating good music people will enjoy.”

Lola Amour most recently released a music video for their latest track, ‘Madali’, featuring rapper Al James, in February. The single marked the second time that Lola Amour and Al James have collaborated. In 2019, they released two singles, ‘Sundan Mo Ko’ and ‘Tuloy Na Tuloy Pa Rin Ang Pasko’ for Coke Studios.

In January, the band released the single ‘Click’ featuring Leanne & Naara.

Lola Amour have yet to release the third and final track of their upcoming EP, ‘The Lunchtime Special’, having previously released the EP’s first track ‘Closer Than Before’ featuring Clara Benin in November.

No mention of ‘The Lunchtime Special’ was made in the band’s statement regarding the departure of Santos and Perez.