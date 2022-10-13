Lola Amour drop romantic new single ‘dahan-dahan’

Filipino indie pop outfit Lola Amour have released a romantic new single, ‘dahan-dahan’.

A song about slowly fading relationships, ‘dahan-dahan’ features a warm amalgamation of pulsing guitars, gentle keyboards and saxophones, before a key change brings the band to a cathartic breakdown. Matching the track’s lyrical themes, the music video depicts a couple going through gentle interactions and altercations on a pastel-shaded set.

Watch the music video for ‘Dahan-dahan’ here:

Advertisement

Lola Amour’s most recent release was the EP ‘The Lunchtime Special’, which they put out earlier in September. The record featured three collaborative tracks: including ‘Madali’ with Al James, ‘Closer Than Before’ with Clara Benin, and ‘Click’ with Leanne & Naara.

Earlier this May, the indie outfit bid farewell to saxophonist Joxx Perez and drummer Renzo Santos with an online concert and documentary, titled Looking Back. The band have elected to not replace the two departed members, instead choosing to perform with sessionists, including Joxx’s brother, Raffy Perez. The band currently consists of Pio Dumayas, David Yuhico, Raymond King, Zoe Gonzales and Angelo Mesina.

Meanwhile, the band is also scheduled to play the inaugural edition of the Philippines’ Salo Salo Festival, which is billed as the nation’s first theme park music festival. Taking place from December 2 to 4 at Santa Rosa’s Enchanted Kingdom theme park, Lola Amour will join acts including Johnny Stimson and Joan, alongside Filipino artists such as ena mori, Rico Blanco, Zild, Ely Buendia and Parokya Ni Edgar.