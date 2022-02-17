Lola Amour go back to school in music video for new Al James collaboration, ‘Madali’

Filipino indie band Lola Amour have released a music video for their latest track, ‘Madali’, featuring rapper Al James.

Released on Wednesday (February 16), the track was accompanied by a music video that sees the band return to school. They mess around in class, prepare to take yearbook photos and perform in the school’s auditorium.

Watch the music video for ‘Madali’ below.

Advertisement

‘Madali’ starts off slow with a melodic guitar riff, before slowly building to include the full band plus horns. Al James hops on the track for a slow, suave verse in the latter half of the track before a crescendo in its closing seconds.

The single is a reminder to take things slow, with its lyrics urging listeners to enjoy the little things in life instead of always rushing towards goals and accomplishments.

‘Madali’ is the second time that Lola Amour and Al James have collaborated together. In 2019, they released two singles, ‘Sundan Mo Ko’ and ‘Tuloy Na Tuloy Pa Rin Ang Pasko’ for Coke Studios.

‘Madali’ serves as a standalone single for Lola Amour. The band have yet to release the third and final track of their upcoming EP, ‘The Lunchtime Special’. The band previously released the EP’s first track ‘Closer Than Before’ featuring Clara Benin in November.

Last month, the band returned with ‘Click’ featuring Leanne & Naara. The track received a music video that took on a retro action vibe reminiscent of shows like Miami Vice and MacGyver.

Advertisement

Al James, on the other hand, returned with the single ‘PSG’ in mid-January. The single marked James’ first release in two years, and got a slick music video that paid homage to Back To The Future.