Lollapalooza India announces line-up for 2023 debut led by Imagine Dragons and The Strokes

Lollapalooza has announced the full line-up for its expansion into India next year, led by Imagine Dragons and The Strokes.

The two acts will be joined by AP Dhillon, Greta Van Fleet, Diplo and Zhu at the India debut of the festival alongside Japanese Breakfast, The Wombats, Alec Benjamin and GOT7 member Jackson Wang, among others. Local acts set to take the stage at Lollapalooza India include Prateek Kuhad, metal band Bloodywood, The F16s and more.

The festival is set to be held at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai on January 28 and 29. Phase 1 tickets are now available via BookMyShow, with General Admission tickets priced at Rs8,999. VIP tickets are priced at Rs19,999 and include access to an elevated viewing area with VIP-exclusive bars and food stalls, as well as a dedicated entry lane.

Platinum tickets priced at Rs64,999 offer access to the elevated viewing platform, with mixed table seating and chef-curated food and drinks. Platinum ticket-holders will also be offered transport between stages, and access to air-conditioned bathrooms and mobile charging spots.

Promoted and co-produced by Indian festival and concert promoter BookMyShow, Perry Farrell, WME and C3 Presents, the Indian debut of Lollapalooza will mark the festival’s first foray into Asia. Billboard has previously reported that India was chosen as it is a “large potential market”, with C3 Present’s Charlie Walker explaining that the “musical appetite in India in streaming consumption, you realise quickly that it’s underserved in live”.

Lollapalooza has previously held editions in Santiago, Sao Paulo, Buenos Aires, Berlin, Paris and Stockholm.

The full line-up for Lollapalooza India is:

Imagine Dragons

The Strokes

AP Dhillon

Greta Van Fleet

Diplo

Zhu

Prateek Kuhad

Divine

CAS

Japanese Breakfast

Madeon

Alec Benjamin

Jackson Wang

Chelsea Cutler

The Wombats

Imanbek

Kasablanca

Apashe

Raveena

The Yellow Diary

Bloodywood

Sandunes

AsWeKeepSearching

The F16s

Kayan

Tejas

House of Hashbass

Madboy/Mink

T.Ill Apes

Kumail

Kavya

Mali

Tanmaya Bhatnagar

Easy Wanderlings

Abhi Meer

Bombay Brass

Parimal Shais

Siri

Tracy De Sa

Aadya