Lollapalooza India 2024: Sting, Jonas Brothers and Halsey lead line-up

Lollapalooza India has shared a portion of the performance line-up ahead of its return in January 2024 – see the line-up below.
Today (November 17), Lollapalooza India revealed a hefty chunk of the performers set to take the stage in Mumbai, India between January 27 and January 28. Headlining the festival are Sting, the Jonas Brothers and Halsey. Also topping the bill for the festival’s second edition are OneRepublic, Keane and Lauv.
Other names slated to perform at the festival include Jungle, Royal Blood, JPEGMAFIA, Meduza, Malaa, Caribou, The Rose and Eric Nam among others.
Lollapalooza India 2024 is set to take place on January 27 and 28 at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai India. Tickets to the festival are on sale now and can be purchased here.
The current line-up for Lollapalooza India 2024 is:
Sting
Jonas Brothers
Halsey
OneRepublic
Keane
Lauv
Jungle
Royal Blood
JPEGMAFIA
Meduza
Malaa
Caribou
The Rose
Eric Nam
Anoushka Shankar
Fatoumata Diawara
Kenny Beats
The Raghu Dixit Project
When Chai Met Toast
The Karan Kanchan Experience
Parvaaz
Prabh Deep
Dualist Inquiry
Garden City Movement
Komorebi
Parekh & Singh
Skrat
Kamakshi Khanna
Jbabe
CHRMS
Dewdrops
Shashwat Bulusu
Jatayu
Monophonik
Sublime Sound
Stalvart John
Long Distances
Megan Murray
Lollapalooza India 2024 will mark the festival’s second edition, making its debut in January this year. The beloved festival franchise announced its expansion into India in July 2022, and took place from January 28 till January 29, 2023. It featured performances from the likes of Imagine Dragons, The Strokes, AP Dhillon, Greta Van Fleet, Diplo, ZHU, Japanese Breakfast, Jackson Wang, Alec Benjamin, Madeon and more.