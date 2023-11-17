Lollapalooza India 2024: Sting, Jonas Brothers and Halsey lead line-up

Lollapalooza India has shared a portion of the performance line-up ahead of its return in January 2024 – see the line-up below.

Today (November 17), Lollapalooza India revealed a hefty chunk of the performers set to take the stage in Mumbai, India between January 27 and January 28. Headlining the festival are Sting, the Jonas Brothers and Halsey. Also topping the bill for the festival’s second edition are OneRepublic, Keane and Lauv.

Other names slated to perform at the festival include Jungle, Royal Blood, JPEGMAFIA, Meduza, Malaa, Caribou, The Rose and Eric Nam among others.

Advertisement

Lollapalooza India 2024 is set to take place on January 27 and 28 at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai India. Tickets to the festival are on sale now and can be purchased here.

The current line-up for Lollapalooza India 2024 is:

Sting

Jonas Brothers

Halsey

OneRepublic

Keane

Lauv

Jungle

Royal Blood

JPEGMAFIA

Meduza

Malaa

Caribou

The Rose

Eric Nam

Anoushka Shankar

Fatoumata Diawara

Kenny Beats

The Raghu Dixit Project

When Chai Met Toast

The Karan Kanchan Experience

Parvaaz

Prabh Deep

Dualist Inquiry

Garden City Movement

Komorebi

Parekh & Singh

Skrat

Kamakshi Khanna

Jbabe

CHRMS

Dewdrops

Shashwat Bulusu

Jatayu

Monophonik

Sublime Sound

Stalvart John

Long Distances

Megan Murray

Lollapalooza India 2024 will mark the festival’s second edition, making its debut in January this year. The beloved festival franchise announced its expansion into India in July 2022, and took place from January 28 till January 29, 2023. It featured performances from the likes of Imagine Dragons, The Strokes, AP Dhillon, Greta Van Fleet, Diplo, ZHU, Japanese Breakfast, Jackson Wang, Alec Benjamin, Madeon and more.