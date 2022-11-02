Lomba Sihir release new music video for 2021 single ‘Pesona’

Indonesian rock band Lomba Sihir have released the music video for their December 2021 track ‘Pesona’.

The music video arrived on Youtube on November 1, nearly a year after the single itself was released via label Sun Eater on December 17 last year. The music video for the synth-pop track sees the band having fun at a Halloween party, complete with colourful costumes and awkward dance moves as it follows the awkward journey of a guy and a girl trying to form a connection in the midst of the party.

The band also released a 2022 remaster of the track on streaming platforms on November 1, alongside a ‘Reprise’ version of the single as well.

Watch the music video for ‘Pesona’ below.

‘Pesona’ was originally released as part of their label ‘Sounds Cute Might Delete Later’ monthly release series in December last year alongside ‘Safi’ by Tashoora and ‘Gemini’ by Marigold and Rubina. Other Sun Eater artists who have contributed to the series so far include .Feast, Agatha Pricilla, Glaskaca, and Mantra Vutura, among others.

Lomba Sihir most recently released the collaborative single ‘Less Afraid’ with Sajama Cut on October 21. It was the first new release from the band following their 2021 EP ‘Mungkin Takut Perubahan’ (‘Perhaps You’re Scared of Change’), which itself followed their March 2021 album ‘Selamat Datang Di Ujung Dunia’ – an emotional and chaotic tribute to the band’s home city Jakarta.

‘Selamat Datang Di Ujung Dunia’ was placed at number 9 on NME‘s list of the Best Asian Albums of 2021 for a sonic portrayal of Jakarta that home city “becomes less of a hellscape and more like an old flame – the one who leaves bittersweet memories and hard-earned lessons in her wake.”

Lomba Sihir was nominated for Best Asian Band at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 earlier this year. They were nominated alongside Senyawa, Subsonic Eye, No Good and eventual winners Ben&Ben.